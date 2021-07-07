Catholic World News

Hindu extremists interrupt church service in Chhattisgarh; pastor detained

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.



“I have preached for 20 years in a rented room and just two years ago I bought this house,” said Firoz Bagh, pastor of an evangelical church. “Now they tell me that I cannot preach even if India is a secular state. The members of my congregation are very frightened; they feel they are being targeted by extremists.”

