Catholic World News
Hindu extremists interrupt church service in Chhattisgarh; pastor detained
July 07, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.
“I have preached for 20 years in a rented room and just two years ago I bought this house,” said Firoz Bagh, pastor of an evangelical church. “Now they tell me that I cannot preach even if India is a secular state. The members of my congregation are very frightened; they feel they are being targeted by extremists.”
