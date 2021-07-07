Catholic World News

Head of British Columbia civil liberties group criticized, defended for ‘burn it all down’ tweet

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Harsha Walia tweeted “burn it all down” in response to coverage of the burning down of Catholic churches in Canada.

