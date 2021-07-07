Catholic World News

Newark archdiocese sells archbishop’s controversial retirement house

July 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Myers (1941-2020) was Bishop of Peoria (1990-2001) and Archbishop of Newark (2001-2016). In 2014, he was criticized for a $500,000 addition to the retirement home.

