Vatican Secretary of State, in Strasbourg, rues Europe’s demographic winter

July 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On May 4, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin as his legate for the 1300th anniversary of the death of St. Odile, patroness of Alsace; on June 21, the Pontiff signed a Latin letter for the occasion.



The Mass (video) took place on July 4 in Strasbourg Cathedral; Strasbourg is the seat of the European Parliament.

