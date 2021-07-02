Catholic World News

US Catholic schools seek rebound from grim year

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Amid the pandemic, more than 200 schools closed permanently, and enrollment at the 5,981 remaining schools fell by 6.4%—or more than 111,000 students – for the 2020-2021 academic year,” according it the report on the “ biggest one-year enrollment drop since the 1970s.”

