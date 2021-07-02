Catholic World News

‘Suspicious fire’ at Canadian cathedral; minor damage

July 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: “We stand in prayerful solidarity with all those who hurt and who are suffering from the painful realities of residential schools,” St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. “We pray for healing, for all who hurt and for reconciliation which honors the reality of all the injustices committed.”



The cathedral is located Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!