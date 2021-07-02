Catholic World News

Polish archbishop sanctioned by Vatican defends election as mayor

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Slawoj Glodz, sanctioned by the Vatican in March, retired to his hometown of 2,600 and has been elected mayor.The Code of Canon Law states that “clerics are forbidden to assume public offices which entail a participation in the exercise of civil power” (Canon 285). Archbishop Glodz said that the canon does not apply to his new office.

