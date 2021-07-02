Catholic World News

Pew study: Indians are devout, but religions want to live separately

July 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Pew Research Center has published “ Religion in India: Tolerance and Segregation.”



In his report on the study, Anto Akkara writes that India’s current government “government has been accused of discrimination against citizens based on religion. In late 2019, it enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act, which many said discriminated on the basis of religion, especially against Muslims. Earlier, a British parliamentary report criticized the Indian government for failing to protect religious minorities from violent Hindu hard-liners.”



The South Asian nation of 1.33 billion (map) is 73% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!