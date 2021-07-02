Catholic World News

President Biden issues executive order on LGBTQ+ diversity in federal workforce

July 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, gender non-conforming, and non-binary” persons, the executive order requires “diversity in federal workforce outreach, recruitment, leadership paths, and training—as well as affirmation of such employees’ sexual expression, health insurance and other support for their ‘transitions,’ access to opposite sex restrooms, and ease of designating one’s sex on all files (including ‘non-binary’),” the USCCB’s Marriage: Unique for a Reason initiative explained in its July 2021 newsletter.

