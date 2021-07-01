Catholic World News

Vatican archbishop walks back criticism of protest on anti-homophobia bill

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who been quoted saying it was a “mistake” for the Vatican to question Italian anti-homophobia legislation, seemed to back off that criticism in new interviews. The archbishop—who is president of the Pontifical Council for Life—said that the Vatican has legitimate reason to express opinions about pending legislation. “If Europe can legitimately intervene if, and when, a country threatens the rights of citizens with homosexual orientations, I don’t see why the Holy See can’t do the same in Italy,” he said.

