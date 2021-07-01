Catholic World News

Canadian indigenous delegation to meet with Pope Francis in December

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis is deeply committed to hearing directly from Indigenous Peoples, expressing his heartfelt closeness, addressing the impact of colonization and the role of the Church in the residential school system, in the hopes of responding to the suffering of Indigenous Peoples and the ongoing effects of intergenerational trauma,” Canada’s bishops said in a statement.



The delegation will include “a diverse group of Elders/Knowledge Keepers, residential school survivors and youth from across the country, accompanied by a small group of Bishops and Indigenous leaders.”

