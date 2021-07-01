Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State, in Berlin, urges Church in Germany to unite

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin called on the Church in Germany “to return to a unity that does not depend on agreeing to common orientations, as is usual in politics, but on being rooted in God.” The Vatican Secretary of State also met with Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

