Catholic World News

Canada: Another Catholic church up in flames, this one not on indigenous land

July 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Post

CWN Editor's Note: Fire has destroyed St. Jean Baptiste Parish in Morinville, a town of 10,000 in the Edmonton metropolitan region in Alberta (map).



Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned the fire as a “violent hate crime targeting the Catholic community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!