Catholic World News

Never give up the dream of a world without wars, Pope says in new book

July 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican publishing house, Libreria Editrice Vaticana, has released Pace in Terra: La fraternità è possibile (Peace on Earth: Fraternity is Possible). The book collects the Pope’s words and speeches on the theme of peace, and concludes with a previously unpublished text summarized in the Vatican News report.



The book is the fifth in the Scambio dei Doni (Exchange of Gifts) series, in which each book has a preface by a Christian leader who is not Catholic. Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, has written the preface to the new book.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!