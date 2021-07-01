Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper marks 160th anniversary

July 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano was first published on July 1, 1861, during the reign of Blessed Pius IX.



“1 July will mark the 160th anniversary of the first edition of L’Osservatore Romano, the ‘party newspaper,’ as I call it,” Pope Francis said on June 29. “Best wishes and many thanks for your service. Continue your work with fidelity and creativity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!