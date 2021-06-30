Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: Vatican should not oppose Italian anti-homophobia measure

June 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia has said that it was a “mistake” for the Vatican to raise concerns about pending Italian legislation against “homophobia.”



The controversial president of the Pontifical Academy for Life was referring to a diplomatic note that Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, sent last week, warning Italian lawmakers that the proposed measure could violate the terms of the Lateran Treaty by requiring Catholic schools to promote gender ideology. While he admitted that the legislation was poorly crafted, Archbishop Paglia rejected the Vatican’s official stand, saying that the bill “has nothing to do with the concordat.”



Archbishop Paglia argued that legislation against homophobia is necessary. “That the problem exists is obvious,” he said; “that it must be fought is even more obvious still.”

