Theme of Pope’s general audience: St. Paul, a true Apostle

June 30, 2021

A week after he began a new series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, Pope Francis reflected on St. Paul as a true apostle.

The Pope delivered his address in San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.

“Dear brothers and sisters, in our continuing catechesis on Saint Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, we now reflect on Paul’s exercise of his apostolic authority,” the Pontiff said, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of the audience. “With fatherly care, Paul reminds the Galatians of his preaching on the new life brought by Christ, and reiterates the Gospel message of freedom from the commands of the Mosaic law.”

The Pope continued:

Paul defends his authority as an Apostle, describing with honesty his own journey of conversion—from fierce persecutor of the Church to his call by God’s mercy to know the Risen Jesus, and to become an Apostle to the nations. In emphasizing the power of the Lord’s mercy at work in his own life, Paul invites us to reflect on how God enters into our lives, surprising us, renewing and radically transforming us by the Holy Spirit, and strengthening us to become missionary disciples for the spread of the Gospel and its liberating message.

