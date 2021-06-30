Catholic World News

Polish bishops reveal hundreds of new abuse claims

June 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “369 cases of sexual assault, committed between 1958 and 2020, were reported between July 2018 and the end of last year,” Euronews reported. “39% of the complaints were found to be true, while investigations continue into more than 50% of the remaining cases. 10% of the complaints were rejected for reasons such as lack of credibility.”

