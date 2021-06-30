Catholic World News

No damage after suspicious fire put out at Alberta church

June 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Canada, four churches have been burned to the ground, and others vandalized, following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at two former residential schools.

