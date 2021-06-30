Catholic World News

Monstrance stolen from Bronx parish

June 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Blessed Sacrament was not in the monstrance at the time of the theft.



Since May 2020, there have been over 75 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

