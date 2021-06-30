Catholic World News

Pandemic takes toll on English parishes, priests

June 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “What’s going to happen in five, 10, 20 years’ time is that a lot of churches are going to close, simply because the money is not there to maintain these very expensive buildings,” said Father Alexander Lucie-Smith, one of the priests interviewed for the article.

