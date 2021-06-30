Catholic World News

USCCB responds to Supreme Court decision on President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

June 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court has dismissed as moot a challenge to President Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy), as President Biden has terminated the protocols. (SCOTUSblog has offered detailed coverage of the case.)



“We welcome the final resolution of this case,” said Washington Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration. “At the same time, the Court’s decision should not be seen as legal vindication of MPP, which remains contrary to our laws and morals. Going forward, we must work as a nation to welcome the newcomer and respond to those in need with Christ-like compassion.”

