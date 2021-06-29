Catholic World News

Pope condemns violence in Mexican border city, prays for victims

June 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Nineteen people, 15 of them bystanders, were killed in a massacre in Reynosa, a city of 700,000 near the Texas border.

