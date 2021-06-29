Catholic World News

Thai prime minister to implement new rules on recognizing parishes

June 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A commission will be set up to vet applications for recognition of parishes, most of which do not yet have a legal status,” explained Steve Suwannarat of AsiaNews. “A parish must have a resident priest and at least 200 members before a request for recognition can be filed.”



The Southeast Asian nation of 69 million (map) is 87% Buddhist and 6% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2019.

