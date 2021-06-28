Catholic World News

Orthodox delegation in Rome for Pope’s patronal feast

June 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 28 with a delegation of Orthodox prelates, led by Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, who were in Rome to join in celebrating the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, June 29. Each year the Patriarchate of Constantinople sends a delegation to the Vatican for the feast, and the Vatican in turn sends its own delegation to Istanbul to celebrate the feast of St. Andrew, the patron of the Orthodox patriarchate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!