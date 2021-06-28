Catholic World News

During border visit, El Paso bishop speaks with Vice President Harris about immigration

June 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz told Vice President Harris he welcomed her “on behalf of Christ, present in our borderland community in so many beautiful ways — present in our resilience, our spirit of compassion and service. And present in the poor knocking at our doorstep, in the migrant and refugee.”



He added, “We cannot ignore our historical complicity, our entanglement in an economy that kills, our inaction on climate change, our fueling of death-dealing violence with weapons of war and drug consumption, our obsession for power over the common good, our addiction to short-term results and eliminating opponents over the patient cultivation of social friendship, our indifference toward life, our racism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!