Let Jesus heal your heart, Pope tells pilgrims

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his June 27 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 5:21-43, the Gospel reading of the day.



“May Our Lady, Consoler of the suffering, help us to bring a caress to those with wounded hearts whom we meet on our journey,” Pope Francis concluded. “And do not judge; do not judge the personal, social reality of others. God loves everyone! Do not judge; let others live, and try to approach them with love.”

