Vatican probes alleged abuse negligence by Cardinal Dziwisz

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, 82, was Archbishop of Kraków from 2005 to 2016. For the previous 39 years, he was personal secretary to Pope St. John Paul II.

