Gov. Cuomo signs Gender Recognition Act

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Act “allows New Yorkers to use ‘X’ as a non-binary sex designation on New York State driver’s licenses,” the state government announced. The Act also “will provide New Yorkers the ability to amend their birth certificates and use a designation of mother, father, or parent for the first time.”

