Requesting prayers for himself, Pope calls for prayers for Middle East, Czech Republic

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, in proximity to the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, I ask you to pray for the Pope. Pray in a special way: the Pope needs your prayers!” Pope Francis said to pilgrims on June 27, following the recitation of the Sunday Angelus.



“On the occasion of today’s Day of prayer for peace in the Middle East, I invite everyone to implore God’s mercy and peace in that region” he added. “May the Lord support the efforts of those who strive for dialogue and fraternal coexistence in the Middle East, where the Christian faith was born and is alive, despite the suffering. To those dear populations may God always grant peace, perseverance and courage.”



The Pontiff also prayed for victims of the South Moravia tornado.

