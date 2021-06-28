Catholic World News

Church in Malawi decries rising economic inequality

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The southeastern African nation of 21.2 million (map) is 48% Protestant, 33% Catholic, 13% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.



“Before we talk of salvation, we have to talk of their welfare while we are on earth,” said Father John Enoch Kaliwamba, secretary of the Archbishop of Lilongwe (the nation’s capital). “The people who are joining the worshiping community are the very same people who are actually getting trampled.”

