Church gains foothold in Communist Cuba

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Cuba, where “60% of Cubans are baptized—but only 2% attend Mass—practicing Catholics are still prohibited from working for certain government ministries in a country where the state is the main employer,” Agence France-Presse reports. Nonetheless, there is “newfound tolerance” following papal visits, and in some places “it is no longer strange to see a priest walk down the street in a white cassock.”

