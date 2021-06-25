Catholic World News

Louisiana governor vetoes legislation on transgender athletes

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Fairness In Women’s Sports Act would have required schools to “designate intercollegiate, interscholastic, or intramural athletic teams according to the biological sex of the team members” and would have prevented biological males from playing on women’s sport teams. Gov. Jon Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is known for his opposition to abortion.

