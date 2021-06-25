Catholic World News

Bishop chairmen welcome Supreme Court decision protecting freedom to serve

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a unanimous decision, the US Supreme Court ruled that the city of Philadelphia should not require Catholic Social Services to provide foster-care referrals for same-sex couples. “This is a victory for the common good and for thousands of children who rely on religious foster care and adoption agencies to find a loving home with a mother and father, which is their right,” said three bishops who chair bishops’ conference committees.

