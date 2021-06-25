Catholic World News

El Paso diocese lifts mask mandate for the vaccinated, ends general dispensation from Sunday Mass

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The diocesan mandate to receive Communion in the hand continues. In addition, “Those who serve in parish ministries must be fully vaccinated . . . This includes altar servers and people who work in the kitchen and all those who serve in any volunteer capacity.”

