Biden administration rules all public schools must support transgender students

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Education has issued a directive that all public schools must recognize the chosen “gender identities” of their students. The ruling requires that biological males be allowed to use facilities set aside for females. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that the rule is a bid to enforce Title IX: the legislation that was enacted to provide equal opportunities for women.

