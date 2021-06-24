Catholic World News

Priest among 5 people kidnapped in Mali

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Mali War began in 2012; it pits Mali’s government (supported by France) against various Islamist groups. The West African nation of 19.6 million (map) is 89% Muslim, with 9% adhering to ethnic religions.

