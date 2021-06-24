Catholic World News

Catholic activists barred from Massachusetts Catholic hospital following ‘exorcism’ protest

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Members of all Massachusetts chapters of the Catholic Worker Movement and all affiliates were informed by hospital police that they are not authorized or permitted to enter St. Vincent Hospital after activists held an ‘exorcism of the demon of corporate greed’ at the hospital,” the report begins.

