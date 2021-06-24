Catholic World News

Elementary school children vandalize Christian cemetery in Solo

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Solo, also known as Surakarta, is a city of 525,000 in Central Java (map) in Indonesia. “The motives for the desecration are not yet known, but radical [Islamist] indoctrination in school has not been ruled out,” according to the report.

