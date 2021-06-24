Catholic World News

300,000 students educated in Lebanon’s Catholic schools

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Near East Welfare Association offers an overview of Catholic education in Lebanon (map), a nation of 5.5 million that is 59% Muslim and 35% Christian (28% Catholic). “Currently, there are 365 Catholic schools in Lebanon, belonging to 59 different eparchies and congregations, educating some 300,000 students,” according to the report. “Known for [their] high-level academics, Lebanon’s Catholic schools are typically trilingual, with students learning in Arabic, French and English.”

