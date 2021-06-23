Catholic World News

Spiderman at papal audience?

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian man in a full Spiderman costume attended the papal audience on June 23 and was greeted personally by Pope Francis. Mattia Villardita is a familiar figure in Italian hospitals; he dresses as Spiderman and visits young patients.

