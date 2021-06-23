Catholic World News

Dublin archdiocese asks parish to take down gay pride flag

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Adrian Egan of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Ballyfermot said that “flying the flag was part of the church’s efforts to make everyone in the community feel welcome and included,” in the words of the report.

