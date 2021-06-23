Catholic World News

Pope begins general audience series on Letter to the Galatians

June 23, 2021

On June 23, Pope Francis began a new series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians.

“Today we begin a new cycle of catecheses on important themes in Saint Paul’s Letter to the Galatians,” in the words of the Vatican’s summary of the Pope’s remarks. “This Letter is vital for an appreciation of both the person of the Apostle and his teaching on central aspects of the Christian message, such as the grace of Christ, the freedom it brings and the demands of our new life in the Spirit.”

The summary continued:

Paul begins by forcefully reaffirming the Gospel, which he had preached to the Galatians. The Letter also reveals Paul’s courageous pastoral care for this young Church, which had been shaken by those who believed that pagan converts were obliged to observe the prescriptions of the Mosaic law. In response, the Apostle proclaims the newness brought by Christ and its expression in the fruits of the Holy Spirit in our lives. In our reflections on the Letter to the Galatians, we will come to see that the authentic way to share the liberation brought by the crucified and risen Saviour is through a humble and fraternal love, trusting in the guidance of the Holy Spirit at every moment of the Church’s pilgrimage through history.

The June 23 audience follows 37 Wednesday general audiences devoted to prayer. That series began in May 2020 and concluded on June 16 (2020 audiences, 2021 audiences).

