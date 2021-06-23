Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee chairman welcomes International Religious Freedom Summit

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York is among the speakers at the summit, which will take place in Washington in July.

