Uzbek jihadis destroy antiquities in Idlib Museum

June 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Al-Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: “The Idlib Museum is considered one of the most important museums in Syria,” according to the report. “It was opened in 1987 and contains a great heritage dating to the 3rd millennium B.C.” Idlib is the capital of Syria’s Idlib Governorate (map), and is controlled by rebels of the Syrian Salvation Government.

