Catholic World News

China considers lifting all childbirth restrictions by 2025

June 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Demographic and economic experts say aggressive moves are needed to slow China’s drop in births,” according to the report. “The country’s population is expected to fall from the current 1.41 billion to roughly 730 million people by the end of this century.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!