Catholic World News

Plenary indulgences available for Grandparents’ Day

June 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary has announced that plenary indulgences will be available to the faithful, under the usual conditions, for join in liturgical celebrations for the first World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly on July 25. Pope Francis inaugurated the observance, to be held on the fourth Sunday each July. The indulgences are for those who, “motivated by a true spirit of penance and charity,” prayerfully join in the observance.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!