English priest named secretary of Vatican panel on abuse

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Andrew Small, an English-born priest who has served in the US, has been named secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. He succeeds Msgr. Robert Oliver, whose departure was announced in March. Father Small has been an adviser to the US bishops on international development, and has taught international trade law; most recently he has been working as national director for the Pontifical Mission Societies in the US.

