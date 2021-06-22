Catholic World News

Catholic Democrats challenge US bishops on abortion

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Several Catholic members of the US House of Representatives have escalated their dispute with the Catholic hierarchy, attacking the plan of the bishops’ conference to prepare a statement on the proper reception of the Eucharist.



“Next time I go to church, I dare you to deny me Communion,” wrote Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California.



Jared Hoffman, also a Democrat from California, suggested that if the bishops “weaponize religion,” the tax-exempt status of the Church should be reconsidered—a claim that would seem to “weaponize” the tax code.

