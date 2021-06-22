Catholic World News

Interview: Bishop Kevin Rhoades on Eucharistic consistency and the forthcoming bishops’ statement

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne —South Bend is chairman of the bishops’ doctrine committee, which is drafting the document on the Eucharist approved at last week’s USCCB meeting. In this interview, he responds to misrepresentations of the document that have appeared in the secular and Catholic media.

